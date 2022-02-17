SAN ANTONIO SPURS AND KULTURED MISFITS TEAM UP FOR STREETWEAR COLLECTION

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 17, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs and Kultured Misfits are teaming up to create a unique limited-edition line of streetwear apparel. The colorful collection is inspired by the team’s Fiesta-themed City Edition jerseys and embraces the Kultured Misfits’ “Never Fit In” philosophy.

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with the San Antonio Spurs on this collection where our imperfect worlds meet perfectly, that’s Kultured Misfits,” said Lindsay Barnette, Owner of Kultured Misfits. “It is our reminder that, ‘We Were Never Meant To Fit In.’”

Kultured Misfits is a woman-owned, Black business based out of Atlanta. The brand was recently featured in the debut episode of “The Game Plan with Shaquille O’Neal,” as one of the premier emerging brands in the streetwear and lifestyle apparel scene.