SAN ANTONIO SPURS AND JACK DANIEL’S TENNESSEE WHISKEY RENEW PARTNERSHIP

SAN ANTONIO (Oct 29, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced a multiyear partnership renewal with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey. For more than 10 years, the brands have teamed up to elevate fan experiences and are introducing a crowd-pleasing new concept this season.

Fans can stop by the newly branded Jack Daniel’s plaza-level bar area, located at section 122, to quench their thirst with a variety of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, such as the Spur in my Boot, The Throwback, and Fiesta Old-Fashioned, as well as new Jack & Coke and Jack Honey & Lemonade frozen novelties.

“Jack Daniel’s has a rich history of bringing sports fans together by creating moments that excite and memories that endure,” said Katrina Palanca, VP of Global Partnerships. “We’re excited to continue building distinguished concepts together through our partnership and showcasing the Jack Daniel’s branded bar space with new specialty cocktails that are sure to quickly become fan favorites.”

Jack Daniel’s continues to be integrated into Spurs Spanish radio game broadcasts, advertising and TV-visible signage throughout the AT&T Center during Spurs home games. On the digital side, Jack Daniel’s will have a presence on Spurs.com and across Spurs social channels.

"San Antonio is one of our most important markets and Jack Daniel’s is extremely excited to extend our long-standing marketing partnership with the Spurs,” said Robert Rixman, Jack Daniel’s Marketing Manager. “We are thrilled for fans to have the opportunity to enjoy a cocktail responsibly at the Jack Daniel's bar while cheering on the team and look forward to toasting to many victories for years to come.”

About Jack Daniel’s

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack DanielDistillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel’s is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

Your friends at Jack Daniel’s remind you to drink responsibly.

