SAN ANTONIO SPURS AND EBBETS FIELD FLANNELS COLLABORATE ON FIESTA-INSPIRED THROWBACK APPAREL COLLECTION

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 23, 2020) – In celebration of the launch of the 2020-21 San Antonio Spurs City Edition jerseys, the team has collaborated with Ebbets Field Flannels to create a limited-edition apparel collection featuring caps, t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets and flannel jerseys from the popular lifestyle brand. The full collection will be available exclusively at the Spurs Fan Shop at La Cantera beginning today at 11 a.m.

The eight-piece clothing collection was inspired by the Spurs long history, and produced in honor of this year’s Nike City Edition uniform. Each piece was made in the US and features hand-sewn embellishments and 100 percent authentic, historical fabrics. All jerseys, ballcaps, jackets and sweaters are cut, sewn, or knit, from original fabrics and yarns.

The full collection has a midcentury look, with retro script, soft materials in muted hues, and felt patchwork. Each piece features the Spurs Fiesta colors in small touches, and the Spurs baseball flannel jersey is sewn with the number 73 in back in felt lettering, a nod to the team’s first season in San Antonio during the ABA years.

About Ebbets Field Flannels

Ebbets Field Flannels continues to be run by its original founders, and remains committed to bringing the quality, beauty and craftsmanship of mid-century American athletic garments to a 21st Century public. Co-founder Jerry Cohen grew up in Brooklyn, not far from where the fabled stadium once stood in Flatbush. Jerry listened to his father tell stories of the colorful players of another era. He was proud of the fiercely independent neighborhood. And the Brooklyn Dodgers' heritage as the first major league team to integrate professional baseball in 1947, with the addition of Hall-of-Famer Jackie Robinson.