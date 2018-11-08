San Antonio Spurs and Bexar Goods Co. Collaborate on Spurs Leather Collection

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 8, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs and Bexar Goods Co. today announced a collaborative collection of fine leather products that will first be available to fans in the Bud Light Courtyard at the AT&T Center during the Nov. 18 game against the Golden State Warriors. Beginning Nov. 19, the collection will be sold at Outland Provisions, located at 2202 Broadway.

Founded in 2011, local leather purveyor Bexar Goods Co. weaves superior craftsmanship and a sense of adventure into a wide range of rugged accessories and apparel. To celebrate their homegrown commonalities, the two Alamo City staples have teamed up for a limited line of team-branded products showcasing both the toughness and timelessness of San Antonio.

The 10-piece collection, available in limited quantities while supplies last, is handmade in San Antonio and every item in the compilation features Spurs logos and branding prominently. All leather products are made with a saddle stitch technique that has been favored for centuries by expert leather workers and has a distinct durability advantage when compared to the lock stitch technique used by machine stitching. Each piece is available in buck brown, black, and gray-and-black leather.

“Our Bexar Goods team is excited to partner with another homegrown San Antonio company, the Spurs, to present our collaborative handcrafted leather collection,” said Guy Rubio, Co-Founder of Bexar Goods Co.

Bexar Goods Co. will showcase its craftsmanship firsthand at the game on Nov. 18. In addition to making the Spurs collection available to fans for the first time at the AT&T Center prior to and during the game, the purveyor will demonstrate the manufacturing process from its Airstream trailer in the Bud Light Courtyard.

BEXAR GOODS CO. SPURS COLLECTION

Classic 4 Bifold Wallet - the Bexar Goods Co. take on the timeless bifold wallet style

Vertical Card Wallet - the perfect compromise between the classic bifold style and a simple card wallet

Slim Wallet - one of the most simplistic wallet styles offered

Texas Fob Keychain - Leather fob keychain in the shape of Texas with Spurs branding within

Gorilla Keeper - Keychain with a solid spring-loaded clip, leather bound by solid copper rivets, and a signature Bexar Goods Co. stamp

Apple Watch Strap - Includes proper hardware lugs. All straps are precisely cut from American Bridle Leather

Valet Tray - Constructed with thick premium leather and secured by solid copper rivets

Bracelet - A perfect accessory for men and women that will gradually patina over time

Coasters - made using harness leather that will gradually age, drink after drink

T-Shirt - Hand printed on soft 100% cotton shirts

Individual and season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available at all levels. To become a Spurs Season Ticket Member, visit Spurs.com/SeasonTickets or call (210) 444-5050. Suites for individual games are also available and can be booked by calling (210) 444-5643. The 2018-19 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.