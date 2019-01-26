SAN ANTONIO RECALLS CHIMEZIE METU AND LONNIE WALKER IV FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 26, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled forward Chimezie Metu and guard Lonnie Walker IV from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

In 17 games with Austin, Metu is averaging 14.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.50 blocks in 28.6 minutes. The first-year forward out of the University of Southern California is averaging 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5.5 minutes in 19 appearances this season with San Antonio.​

Walker IV has seen action in 19 games with Austin, averaging 15.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 27.2 minutes. The rookie guard out of the University of Miami has made one appearance for San Antonio, recording 3 points and 1 rebound in 5 minutes.