SAN ANTONIO COMPLETES TRADE WITH CHICAGO

SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 11, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have acquired forward Al Farouq-Aminu, forward Thaddeus Young, a future first round pick, a 2022 second round pick and a 2025 second round pick in exchange for guard DeMar DeRozan.

Aminu, 6-9/220, split last season playing for Chicago and the Orlando Magic, averaging 4.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in 18.9 minutes. Originally selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers, the former Wake Forest Demon Deacon has played for six teams in his 11-year career. Aminu holds career averages of 7.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.9 minutes over 711 total games.

Young, 6-8/235, averaged a career-high 4.3 assists to go along with 12.1 points and 6.2 rebounds in 24.3 minutes over 68 games for Chicago last season. Originally selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft by Philadelphia, the former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket spent his first seven seasons with the 76ers. Young then spent time with Minnesota, Brooklyn and Indiana before signing with Chicago in 2019. A 14-year veteran, he has played 1,033 games with career averages of 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 29.9 minutes. Young is one of six active players with career totals of at least 13,000 points, 6,000 rebounds and 1,000 steals.

DeRozan spent three seasons with San Antonio after being acquired by the Spurs in 2018. In 206 games for the Silver and Black, DeRozan averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 34.3 minutes, becoming the first player in Spurs history to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in a season.