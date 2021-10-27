SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS JOSH PRIMO TO AUSTIN SPURS

​SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 27, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned guard Josh Primo to the Austin Spurs.

San Antonio’s first round selection in the 2021 NBA Draft (12th overall), Primo has appeared in two of the team’s four games this season, averaging 2.5 points in 3.0 minutes. Primo also played in all five of the Spurs preseason games, averaging 5.8 points in 9.7 minutes.

Spurs two-way guard Joe Wieskamp will also join Austin for their 2021 Training Camp, which starts today in San Antonio.

