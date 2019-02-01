SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS CHIMEZIE METU AND LONNIE WALKER IV TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 1, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned forward Chimezie Metu and guard Lonnie Walker IV to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

In 17 games with Austin, Metu is averaging 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.53 blocks in 28.6 minutes. The first-year forward out of the University of Southern California is averaging 2.1 points and 1.3 rebounds in 5.3 minutes in 21 appearances this season with San Antonio.

Walker IV has seen action in 19 games with Austin, averaging 15.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.11 steals in 27.2 minutes. The rookie guard out of the University of Miami is averaging 2.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 7.3 minutes in four games for San Antonio.

Both Metu and Walker IV will be available for the Austin Spurs tonight when they host the Long Island Nets at 7:30 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park