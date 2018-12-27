SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS CHIMEZIE METU AND LONNIE WALKER IV TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 27, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned forward Chimezie Metu and guard Lonnie Walker IV to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

In seven games with Austin, Metu is averaging 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.43 blocks in 28.6 minutes.

Walker IV has seen action in nine games with Austin, averaging 14.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 24.5 minutes.

Both players will be available for Austin when they visit the Salt Lake City Stars on Friday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m.