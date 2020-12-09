PRESEASON SAN ANTONIO SPURS GAMES TO BE BROADCAST LOCALLY ON FOX SPORTS SOUTHWEST AND KMYS-TV

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 9, 2020) – The San Antonio Spurs announced today that each of their 2020 preseason games will be carried locally in high definition (HD), with one game on FOX Sports Southwest (FSSW) – also streamed live via the FOX Sports GO App and at FOXSportsGO.com – and two matchups broadcast live on KMYS-TV (CW35).

FOX Sports Southwest will air the preseason opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, Dec. 12. Tipoff from San Antonio is set for 6 p.m. CT. The Spurs will finish out the preseason with a pair of games at the Houston Rockets – on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and Thursday, Dec. 17 – on CW35. Each CW35 broadcast can also be streamed live through the Official Spurs Mobile App, and the Dec. 17 game broadcast will be preceded by a pregame special at 6:30 p.m. CT

All times CT

*Preceded by 30-minute pregame special

Veteran broadcaster Bill Land returns to call his 18th season of Spurs basketball as the lead play-by-play announcer and former Spur Sean Elliott returns for his 20th year as the lead analyst. Former player Matt Bonner will begin season three at the desk alongside primary studio host Dan Weiss.

All Spurs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 with Bill Schoening. Spanish language radio broadcasts of each game with Paul Castro will be carried by KXTN AM-1350 and 107.5 FM HD2. The 2020-21 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

-spurs.com-