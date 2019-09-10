PREMIUM GIVEAWAYS HIGHLIGHT SAN ANTONIO SPURS 2019-20 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

SAN ANTONIO (Sept. 10, 2019) – San Antonio Spurs fans can take home a piece of the action this season through a series of exclusive giveaways at select home games. The 2019-20 Spurs season will also feature more than 10 promotional nights and special events throughout the year. The full promotional schedule and links to ticket packages can be found at Spurs.com/TicketPromotions. The 2019-20 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

New this season, fans can look forward to a player giveaway series presented by H-E-B, with premium items for the first 10,000 fans at the AT&T Center on each night in the series. Giveaways include a DeMar DeRozan bobblehead on Nov. 27, a Patty Mills bobblehead on Jan. 19, a premium LaMarcus Aldridge giveaway on Feb. 26, and a Rudy Gay bobblehead on March 22.

All fans in attendance at the game on Oct. 26 will receive a deck of Spurs Lotería cards, complete with each of the team’s opponents as well as specialty Spurs cards. The Silver and Black will observe Hispanic Heritage Night throughout the game vs. the Washington Wizards in celebration of San Antonio’s rich culture and history.

The Spurs will retire Tony Parker’s No. 9 jersey at the AT&T Center on Nov. 11. The night is presented by H-E-B and SWBC, and additional details for the ceremony will be announced at a later date.

Flashback Friday, set for Dec. 6, will include throwback t-shirts for every fan in attendance. On March 14, Spurs faithful are invited to celebrate the birthday of fan’s best friend, The Coyote. Fan Appreciation Night returns on April 15 for the final Spurs home game of the regular season. Spurs partners will join forces for hundreds of giveaways throughout the game.

The 2019-20 Spurs schedule features a number of theme nights, including returning fan favorites like the Spurs Salute Night Series presented by USAA, Coyote’s Birthday, and Fan Fiesta presented by Jack Daniel’s. New this season are Hispanic Heritage Night, and Flashback Friday.



screen_shot_2019-09-10_at_10.01.14_am.png

Additional promotions and giveaways will be released throughout the season. Fans at all levels of the arena this season can upgrade their seat location for an additional charge through the Official Spurs Mobile App when inventory is available, and individual game buyers can add two beers to select seats at the time of purchase for any Sunday-Thursday home game this season for just $6.

Every Sunday home Spurs game this season is a Spurs Sunday Funday. Beginning four hours prior to tipoff, fans can enjoy live music, food and drink specials, interactive games, and prizes in the Bud Light Courtyard at the AT&T Center.

In addition to individual game tickets, season tickets for the 2019-20 campaign are available at all levels. To learn about flexible ticket packages and membership options for the season, contact a Spurs Season Ticket Representative at Spurs.com/SeasonTickets or call or text 210-444-5050. Suites for individual games and the full season are also available and can be booked by calling 210-444-5661. Discounted tickets and unique experiences are also available through group tickets. Contact a group sales representative at 210-444-5959 or learn more at Spurs.com/groups.