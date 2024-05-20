Victor Wembanyama Named to 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team

SAN ANTONIO (May 20, 2024) – The NBA today announced that Victor Wembanyama has been unanimously selected to the 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team. Wembanyama becomes the 12th player in Spurs franchise history to be named All-Rookie and the first to receive First-Team honors since Kawhi Leonard in 2011-12.

The 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year appeared in 71 games (71 starts), averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, a league-leading 3.58 blocks to go with 1.24 steals in 29.7 minutes, leading all rookies in scoring, rebounds and blocks per game. Wembanyama scored in double figures in 68-of-71 games, including 41 with 20+ points, six 30-point games and one 40-point game. He pulled down 10+ rebounds 44 times, recorded double-digit assists once and 10+ blocks once on his way to 43 double-doubles and two triple-doubles.

Wembanyama registered four games with 30+ points, 15+ rebounds and 5+ assists, which is the most games by a rookie since Sidney Wicks in 1971 and tied for the third-most all time among rookies. He became the fifth player to have six games with 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 5+ blocks in a single season, joining Shaquille O’Neal (2000-01), Hakeem Olajuwon (1979-80), David Robinson (1994-95) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5x). And in a display of his all-around game, the All-Rookie forward finished the season with 26 games where he recorded 20+ points and at least one block, steal, assist and made three-pointer, the most by a rookie all-time.

Wembanyama joins Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder), Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets), Jaime Jaquez (Miami Heat) and Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors) on the 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team.