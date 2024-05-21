Victor Wembanyama Named to 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 27: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots over Taylor Hendricks #0 of the Utah Jazz during the first half of a game at Delta Center on March 27, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (May 21, 2024) – The NBA today announced that Victor Wembanyama has been named to the 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team, becoming the first rookie to make first team All-Defense and the youngest in league history. The last NBA rookie named to an all-defensive team is Tim Duncan on the 1997-98 second team.

Wembanyama, who finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting, averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and a league-leading 3.58 blocks to go along with 1.24 steals per game in 29.7 minutes. He led the NBA in blocks per game (3.58), total blocks (254) and recorded a 10.01 block percentage, which is the highest of any player since Manute Bol in 1985-86. He’s the first rookie to lead the NBA in blocked shots since Bol and the first rookie to average 3.00-or-more blocks since Shawn Bradley in 1993-94.

This season, Wembanyama finished top-10 in total deflections (205), defensive rebounds per game (8.4), total defensive rebounds (594) and defensive rebound percentage (27.3%). The 20-year-old is the first player to average at least 10.0 rebounds, 3.00 blocks and 1.00 steals since Marcus Camby in 2007.

In addition, the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year had an NBA-best 20 games with multiple blocks and multiple steals on the way to 342 combined blocks and steals, becoming the first Rookie with 300+ “stocks” in a season since Shaquille O'Neal in 1992-93. He also joins Scottie Pippen as the only players in NBA history with 300+ blocks/steals and 100+ threes in a single season.

Wembanyama registered eight games with 7-or-more blocks, the most by a rookie since David Robinson. Among those eight, on Feb. 12 at Toronto, Wembanyama blocked a career-best 10 shots, including 6 shots in the third quarter, the most in a quarter by any player in 2023-24 and tied for the most blocks in a quarter by a rookie all-time. In back-to-back nights in Sacramento and Los Angeles on Feb. 22-23, he joined Michael Jordan as the second player in league history to have 5 steals and 5 blocks in consecutive games.