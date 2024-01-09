UT Health San Antonio To Anchor Future Medical Office Building At The Rock At La Cantera

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 9, 2024) – The Rock at La Cantera today announced it will lease space to UT Health San Antonio in a medical office building to be built on the Spurs performance campus. The building is being developed by Lincoln Property Company and is expected to break ground in the first half of 2024 and will be 60,000 square feet in total. This office space is one element of the multi-year partnership between the Spurs and UT Health San Antonio, announced in September.

Under this agreement, UT Health San Antonio will lease 20,000 square feet of space within the building to be used as an outpatient care and elite research center. This development is part of the joint effort by the Spurs and UT Health San Antonio to pursue innovations in human performance and improve the health of the greater San Antonio community.

“The opportunities for research, learning and innovation within this building are endless and having a world-renowned academic medical center like UT Health San Antonio as its anchor sets a standard of excellence for all other tenants to follow,” said RC Buford, Chief Executive Officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “As The Rock at La Cantera transforms in front of our eyes into the world-class human performance campus we always envisioned, we’re looking forward to the medical office building’s groundbreaking to tip-off phase two of the process.”

“Our focus is to advance science, medicine and learning in the interest of improving the health and wellbeing of the community,” said William L. Henrich, MD, MACP, president of The University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio, also called UT Health San Antonio. “The development of this medical office building fosters our ongoing commitment to creating healthier communities for years to come by focusing on healthy aging, injury prevention and treatment, exercise science, cutting-edge clinical care, sports medicine, and health promotion.”

The medical office building is part of Phase II in The Rock’s development and will house various healthcare offices, research operations and other innovative practices. Lincoln Property Company is developing the project and Alta Architects will design the building. Businesses and individuals interested in leasing space within the medical office building can find more information by reaching out to Lee McKenna, MHA Senior Vice President at Stream Realty.

