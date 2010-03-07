Tony Parker Suffers Broken Metacarpal

UPDATED March 8, 2010 @ 12:20pm CT - Earlier today in San Antonio, Tony Parker was examined by Dr. David Green. The exam confirmed that Parker has an undisplaced, stable fracture of his right fourth metacarpal. Parker will be out for approximately six weeks (surgery will not be required).

UPDATED March 7, 2010 @ 4:04pm CT - Tony Parker has returned to San Antonio. He will see team doctors, including a hand specialist, on Monday, March 8. A timeline for his return for his return will be determined later in the week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- San Antonio guard Tony Parker left Saturday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a broken bone in his right hand and could miss six weeks.

Parker broke the fourth metacarpal -- the bone between the bottom knuckle and the wrist -- near the end of the first half and did not return to the game. The injury apparently occurred during a scramble for the ball.

"I knew it was a scrum," teammate Tim Duncan said. "... He said he reached for the ball, and hit the ball or hit a body or a hand or something."

Parker did not comment before leaving the locker room after the Spurs' 102-92 win over Memphis. He had eight points and four assists before the injury.

The Spurs confirmed the broken bone, but could not say how long Parker, the team's second-leading scorer at 16.6 points a game, would miss. The team will evaluate the injury later.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was more direct about the nature of his point guard's loss.