The Rock at La Cantera to Partner with Esteemed Local Chef Jason Dady to Open 'Roca & Martillo' Restaurant

Jason Dady Restaurant Group to Bring Signature Culinary Style to Spurs Campus

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 16, 2023) – The Rock at La Cantera today announced it has partnered with the Jason Dady Restaurant Group to open “Roca & Martillo,” a new Tuscan-Italian inspired restaurant on the Spurs La Cantera campus. The restaurant is expected to open to the public in Spring 2024 and will be located on Frost Plaza. Roca & Martillo is the latest gastronomic venture by local executive chef Jason Dady, who has curated unique dining experiences all across San Antonio with his catering services and restaurants Jardin, Range, Tre Trattoria and Two Bros BBQ Market.

This collaboration between Chef Dady and the Spurs follows this season’s addition of Dady’s Two Bros BBQ offerings in SA Central at Frost Bank Center, the Spurs home arena. Having called San Antonio home for the past 23 years, Chef Dady will take his award-winning talents and commitment to true Texas hospitality to this new venture at The Rock at La Cantera. The name Roca & Martillo translates to “rock and hammer,” an ode to the Spurs “pounding the rock” team mantra and campus name. The restaurant will offer both indoor and outdoor dining options and feature a rooftop patio experience with views of the campus and La Cantera neighborhood.

“With Roca & Martillo, we’re bringing a one-of-a-kind chef-driven experience to this area and elevating The Rock at La Cantera as a destination for our visitors and fans,” said Joe Loomis, Senior Vice President of Finance, Technology & Culinary Operations at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “We’re passionate about highlighting local talent and flavors in celebration of our community, and under Chef Dady’s direction, Roca & Martillo will be a leading example of the culinary excellence that San Antonio has to offer.”

Roca & Martillo’s offerings will feature modern American flavors and Tuscan influences, with added touches of smokiness as an homage to South Texas. From handmade pasta to delectable entrees, each dish reflects Chef Dady’s dedication to using premium ingredients and showcasing his culinary artistry. The menu will boast flavorful dishes such as a bourbon honey-glazed Texas bobwhite quail with charred onion jus and wheat grain risotto, a smoked brisket lasagna and a variety of wood-fired flatbreads and Tuscan marinated steaks. There will also be a range of family-friendly options for diners of all ages.

“I am truly honored to join forces with the San Antonio Spurs and Legends to bring Roca & Martillo to life,” said Chef Dady. “This collaboration is a perfect blend of passion for exceptional food and the indomitable spirit of the Spurs. I am thrilled to embark on this culinary journey with partners who share a commitment to excellence.”

Dady and his restaurants have been honored as a CultureMap Chef of the Year, San Antonio Current’s Best Chef, San Antonio Magazine’s Best Chef in San Antonio, Star Chef Restaurateur in Texas, Texas Monthly’s Best Taste and recognized by the James Beard Foundation as an Award Semifinalist in 2012 and Guest Chef in NYC in both 2005 and 2008. He has appeared on “Iron Chef Gauntlet” on the Food Network, “Beat Bobby Flay,” “Delicious Destinations” by Andrew Zimmern, Food Network's “Man, Fire, Food,” “The Today Show” with Kathy and Hoda and “The Dish” on the CBS Morning Show. His achievements extend beyond the kitchen, as he collaborates with his wife, Crystal, and brother, Jake Dady, as invaluable business partners.

Hospitality operations and special events at Roca & Martillo, Frost Plaza and the Victory Capital Performance Center will be managed by global premium experiences company Legends.

