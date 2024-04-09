The Rock at La Cantera Announces Spring Events and Concert Schedule

SAN ANTONIO (April 9, 2024) – The Rock at La Cantera today announced its spring lineup of events, featuring a performance by The Spazmatics on Saturday, June 8. This spring at The Rock, fans of all ages can look forward to a wide range of events, from free fitness classes to music to local vendor markets. Tickets to The Spazmatics are available now on Ticketmaster.

In addition to The Spazmatics concert, The Rock will host many other outdoor events this spring:

Saturday, April 13 and Saturday, May 11 – For those looking to get active, free Camp Gladiator fitness classes will be held at Frost Plaza.

– For those looking to get active, free Camp Gladiator fitness classes will be held at Frost Plaza. Saturday, April 20, Saturday, May 18 and Friday, June 28 – Free family movie night at Frost Plaza with Barbie in April, Elemental in May and The LEGO Movie in June.

– Free family movie night at Frost Plaza with Barbie in April, Elemental in May and The LEGO Movie in June. Saturday, April 27 – Dance the night away at Silent Disco on Frost Plaza. Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite.

– Dance the night away at Silent Disco on Frost Plaza. Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite. Saturday, April 27, Friday, May 17 and Saturday, June 15 – The Rock will host local San Antonio artisan vendors for the free Rock & Shop market in Frost Plaza.

– The Rock will host local San Antonio artisan vendors for the free Rock & Shop market in Frost Plaza. Sunday, April 28 – Music fans can enjoy brunch with a side of live music every fourth Sunday of each month by purchasing a ticket to Music & Brunch, available on Ticketmaster. The full lineup of spring events is available at TheRockatLaCantera.com.

“It’s the perfect time to get active, get outside and enjoy all that The Rock at La Cantera has to offer,” said Casey Heverling, Senior Vice President of Facilities for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “With our splash pad, dog park, bike trails and Frost Plaza offering so many opportunities, spring is set to be busier than ever, and we look forward to welcoming our San Antonio community.”

For more information and the full lineup of events, visit TheRockatLaCantera.com or follow @TheRockAtLaCantera on Instagram, The Rock at La Cantera on Facebook and @RockAtLaCantera on X.

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment