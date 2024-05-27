The Rock at La Cantera Announces Grand Opening of 'Roca & Martillo' Restaurant

SAN ANTONIO (May 27, 2024) – The Rock at La Cantera announced “Roca & Martillo,” a new Tuscan-Italian inspired restaurant in partnership with Jason Dady Restaurant Group on the Spurs La Cantera campus, will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, May 29. Roca & Martillo is the latest addition in local executive chef Jason Dady’s family of unique dining experiences across San Antonio, which includes restaurants Jardin, Range, Tre Trattoria, Tre Pizzeria and Two Bros BBQ Market. Reservations are open now and can be made at RocaAndMartillo.com.

“I'm thrilled on the opening of Roca & Martillo in collaboration with the San Antonio Spurs,” said Chef Jason Dady. “This new venture is a testament to the strong sense of family and community that defines San Antonio. Our goal is to create a dining experience that brings people together, much like the Spurs have done for our city. This partnership with the Spurs allows us to celebrate our shared values and commitment to excellence. We can't wait to welcome everyone to our table and continue building the culinary legacy of San Antonio and what better way to do that with the family style dining of Tuscany and Texas traditions.”

The name Roca & Martillo translates to “rock and hammer,” an ode to the Spurs “pounding the rock” team mantra and campus name. Located on Frost Plaza, the restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor dining options and a rooftop patio experience with views of the Spurs La Cantera campus and the La Cantera neighborhood, available for private event bookings. This is the second notable culinary collaboration between the Spurs and Chef Jason Dady, following the 2023 addition of Dady’s Two Bros BBQ offerings in SA Central at Frost Bank Center, the Spurs home arena.

“Today, we open the doors and welcome our community into an incredibly unique dining experience that unites two respected San Antonio brands,” said Joe Loomis, Senior Vice President of Finance, Technology & Culinary Operations at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Both the Spurs and Jason Dady Restaurant Group strive to provide an unforgettable experience for our visitors, and a meal at Roca & Martillo provides a vibrant and flavorful setting to share meals and memories.”

Open for lunch and dinner daily, Roca & Martillo’s offerings will feature modern American flavors and Tuscan influences, with added touches of smokiness as an homage to South Texas. From house-made pasta to elaborate entrees, each dish reflects Chef Dady’s dedication to using premium fresh ingredients and showcasing his culinary artistry. The menu will boast flavorful dishes such as a bourbon honey-glazed Texas bobwhite quail with apple confit, blue cheese farrotto and pear mostarda, a smoked brisket lasagna, sweet tea-brined pork tenderloin and a variety of Tuscan marinated steaks including the Fiorentina porterhouse and Tomahawk ribeye. The cocktail list features original hand-crafted creations, and the restaurant will also boast a diverse wine list with by-the-glass and bottle options. There will also be a range of family-friendly options for kids.

Roca & Martillo is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with brunch service beginning in mid-June. Hospitality operations and special events at Roca & Martillo are managed by global premium experiences company Legends. To book a private event, please visit RocaAndMartillo.com/Private-Events.

About Jason Dady Restaurant Group

Since 2001, Texas native Chef Jason Dady, a James Beard Foundation Award Semifinalist and frequent feature on Food Network and Travel Channel, has redefined San Antonio's culinary culture. The Jason Dady Restaurant Group, led by Chef Dady alongside his brother, Jake, and wife, Crystal, includes five acclaimed restaurants and offers catering and events services. Concepts range from Tuscan-Italian dining at Tre Trattoria to Texas pit barbecue at Two Bros BBQ Market, a Tuscan Steakhouse at Range, Mediterranean-inspired cuisine at Jardin, and Tre Pizzeria in Boerne. Recognized as “Best Chef in San Antonio” and named among the "Top 50 in the World" by Texas Monthly Magazine for his barbecue, Dady continues to mentor other chefs and encourages entrepreneurs to explore their ideas. For more information and details on each concept, please visit the website here.

