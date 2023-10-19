SS&E Celebrates The Grand Opening Of The Victory Capital Performance Center

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 19, 2023) – Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) and Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital”) today commemorated the grand opening of the Victory Capital Performance Center, a cutting-edge practice facility for the San Antonio Spurs that marks a new era in athletic training and development. This milestone was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony and special guests from Victory Capital, Bexar County and City of San Antonio, as well as many of the dedicated contractors and construction partners who played an integral role in this project.

Victory Capital Management Inc. was announced as the naming rights partner for the Performance Center and as the official investment partner of the San Antonio Spurs in January of this year.

“After a decade of planning and research and nearly two years of construction, we are elated to officially open the doors of the Victory Capital Performance Center,” said RC Buford, Chief Executive Officer for SS&E. “This facility embodies a spirit of innovation, sustainability and a commitment to performance excellence that defines the San Antonio Spurs, Victory Capital, Bexar County and the City of San Antonio. It is a testament to our shared vision for the future of the San Antonio Spurs and the community.”

“It’s rare that you find an organization, athletic or otherwise, with the deep-rooted core values and commitment to excellence, integrity and community demonstrated by the San Antonio Spurs,” said David Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Victory Capital. “We are extremely proud to be the official investment partner to this elite organization and showcase our brand alongside theirs on this next-generation training facility.”

The Victory Capital Performance Center is the anchor and part of phase one of The Rock at La Cantera campus. Phase one includes the Performance Center, Frost Plaza, a 40-foot outdoor screen and public restaurant, an affinity club named “Spurs Club” and the 22-acre Park at La Cantara, which is home to the largest dog park in Bexar County.

Victory Capital Performance Center

The Victory Capital Performance Center, located on The Rock at La Cantera campus, boasts 134,000 square feet of innovation and excellence that will redefine professional sports training. The facility will be home to basketball operations for the San Antonio Spurs and feature some of today’s most advanced innovations in sports technology and performance. Equipped with a motion capture shooting lab, environmental training room, hydrotherapy pools, sensory deprivation tank, team dining room and performance kitchen, the Performance Center will stand in a class of its own among professional training facilities.

This facility also represents a remarkable advancement in sustainability for both the sports industry and Texas. It is the first mass timber constructed training facility in professional sports and one of the largest mass timber construction builds in the state. SS&E is dedicated to environmentally responsible development, incorporating rooftop solar modules to offset 36% of the facility’s energy use and water-saving initiatives into the Victory Capital Performance Center.



About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $153.5 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. It was ranked No. 55 on the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022 and is one of only 24 companies to make the list for the second consecutive year. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.

Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices nationwide and investment professionals in the U.S. and abroad. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is a value-based and community-centric sports and entertainment company that provides premier live and global digital experiences for fans across a portfolio of three teams and two venues – all supported by a passionate staff of more than 1,000 full and part-time employees. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League), and San Antonio FC (USL), as well as manages the day-to-day operations of the Frost Bank Center, Toyota Field and STAR Complex. In November 2021, SS&E broke ground on The Rock at La Cantera, a multiphase $500 million legacy project that will extend across 45 acres and feature a human performance research center, 22-acre park, a community outdoor event plaza and space for medical, hospitality and office use. The campus is home to the new Victory Capital Performance Center, a state-of-the-art training facility for the San Antonio Spurs, which opened in October 2023. The SS&E investor group is led by Managing Partner Peter J. Holt.

From Fortune. © 2022 Fortune Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.