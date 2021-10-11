SPURS WAIVE LUKA SAMANIC

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 11, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have waived forward Luka Samanic.

Samanic played two seasons for the Spurs, averaging 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.9 minutes over 36 games. Originally selected by San Antonio with the 19th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, the Croatian forward also appeared in 39 games for the Austin Spurs in the NBA G League, averaging 16.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29.1 minutes.

The Spurs training camp roster now stands at 17 players.