SPURS WAIVE CAM REYNOLDS AND TYLER ZELLER

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 19, 2020) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have waived forward Cam Reynolds and center Tyler Zeller.

Reynolds appeared in one preseason game after signing with the Spurs on Dec. 2, finishing with 6 points and 2 rebounds in 9 minutes vs. Oklahoma City on Dec. 12.

Zeller appeared in two games during the NBA Restart in Orlando after signing with the Silver and Black on June 24.

The Spurs roster now stands at 16 players.