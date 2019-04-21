SPURS VS. NUGGETS GAME 6 PLAYOFFS TICKETS ON SALE NOW

SAN ANTONIO (April 20, 2019) – Tickets for Game 6 in the best-of-seven first round NBA Playoffs series between the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets are on sale now. The series is tied 2-2 and the Spurs will host the Nuggets at the AT&T Center on Thursday, April 25 for Game 6. A time for tipoff is TBD. The Spurs 2019 Playoffs are presented by H-E-B.

To guarantee authentic tickets to all Spurs home playoff games, fans should purchase tickets directly from Spurs.com,ATTCenter.com or the AT&T Center Box Office, open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:30 p.m. or on weekend Spurs gamedays five hours prior to tipoff. NBATickets.com, launched by the NBA and Ticketmaster, also offers NBA fans a safe, secure place to buy and sell tickets for upcoming games, including available tickets from the primary market and tickets being resold by other fans. Consumers will be able to buy with confidence, as Ticketmaster will validate every ticket purchased on the league’s site to guarantee authentic NBA tickets.

Game 6 will be broadcast live on FOX Sports Southwest, with Bill Land and Sean Elliott calling the action. Games on FSSW will feature an extended Spurs Live pregame and Academy Sports + Outdoors postgame show, featuring co-hosts Dan Weiss and Matt Bonner along with Ric Renner. The FOX Sports app, which can be accessed through the Official Spurs Mobile App, will also stream all FSSW games. Spurs Playoffs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 with Bill Schoening and in Spanish on KMYO-95.1 FM with Paul Castro.

WARM UP, the official Spurs pregame party at the Bud Light Courtyard, will start two hours before tipoff at the AT&T Center and allows fans to skip the lines so they can enjoy live music, food trucks, interactive games and Bud Light Spurs Hour drink specials. Following the final buzzer, fans can also enjoy live music and drink specials at the Bud Light OVERTIME.