SPURS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT PROMOTES TAMMY TURNER TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT CORPORATE ADMINISTRATION & FACILITIES

SAN ANTONIO (Mar. 8, 2019) – Spurs Sports & Entertainment announced today that Tammy Turner has been promoted to senior vice president corporate administration and facilities. In her role, she will oversee all aspects surrounding the people of SS&E and its values-based leadership culture, as well as have oversight of the AT&T Center and Toyota Field.

“Tammy has provided terrific leadership in helping develop and sustain our values-based culture which continues to drive our success,” said Rick Pych, Spurs Sports & Entertainment President and CEO of Business Operations. “We strive to develop great talent and build dynamic teams and Tammy has guided us in implementing new and innovative ways to do that.”

Prior to assuming her current role Turner served as vice president of human resources and corporate administration leading an organizational transformation by establishing strategic talent models to attract and develop the best talent while optimizing benefits and compensation for the organization. She began her career with SS&E in 1995 and spent 10 years working on the financial side of the business before transitioning to human resources in 2005.

Turner received a bachelor’s degree in political science and pre-law, as well as a master’s degree in business administration, from the University of the Incarnate Word where she played collegiate volleyball, basketball and softball. Turner and her husband, Dave, have five children – Kyle, Kody, Talbert, Tanah and Jett.