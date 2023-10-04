Spurs Sports & Entertainment Hires Oak View Group As New Event Booking Partner

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 4, 2023) – Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) today announced a multi-year booking partnership with Oak View Group, which specializes in providing premium content and streamlining venue operations for its clients. This partnership is part of SS&E’s effort to secure additional live events at the 18,500-seat Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum.

“Oak View Group has a reputation for being positive disruptors in the live event space and we are excited to partner in bringing world-class entertainment to the Frost Bank Center as we unite people through unforgettable experiences,” said Casey Heverling, Senior Vice President of Facilities for SS&E. “We have been a part of the Oak View Group Arena Alliance and greatly benefitted from the resources provided. In an effort to enhance our entertainment offerings, we’re bringing Oak View Group on site here in San Antonio to strengthen our bookings and increase opportunities for our guests.”

“We are excited to partner with SS&E in identifying and securing new exciting live event opportunities for San Antonio,” said Peter Luukko, Co-Chairman at OVG360. “The San Antonio region is a great entertainment destination and we look forward to working closely with Casey and his team.”

Oak View Group, which specializes in venue management and hospitality, will also assist SS&E in reinforcing that the Frost Bank Center is a must-play arena in the touring industry and will assist with overall marketing of the venue.

Oak View Group helps client-partners reimagine the sports, live entertainment and convention industries for the betterment of the venue, employees, artists, athletes and surrounding communities. Oak View Group has similar booking partnerships at Thompson-Boling Arena on the campus of University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN; CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE; Bon Secours Health Arena in Greenville, SC; Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA; and Hertz Arena in Estero, FL. Oak View Group’s Arena and Stadium Alliance is a collection of the top 38 venues in North America that provides a united platform for booking, content development, procurement and sponsorship sales opportunities.

In Texas, Oak View Group manages and operates Moody Center on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin, TX; Ford Arena at Ford Park Entertainment Complex in Beaumont, TX; American Bank Center Arena and Selena Auditorium, both in Corpus Christi, TX; the Cotton Bowl, Arena at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and Fair Park Coliseum, all in Dallas, TX; Fertitta Center, Cougar Softball Stadium, Darryl and Lori Schroeder Park, and TDECU Stadium, all at University of Houston in Houston, TX; Marvin and Laura Berry Pavilion at Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown, TX; Hill County Youth Events Center and Outdoor Arena in Kerrville, TX.

