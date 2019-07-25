SPURS SNEAKER JAM RETURNS FOR THIRD ANNUAL EVENT AT THE AT&T CENTER ON SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

SAN ANTONIO (July 25, 2019) – Sneaker enthusiasts can get an exclusive look at the latest trends from vendors across the state at the third annual Spurs Sneaker Jam on Sunday, Sept. 15. Entry to the event, which will take place from 12-5 p.m. on the floor of the AT&T Center, starts at just $15 and includes a ticket to a Spurs regular season home game this fall.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at spurs.com/sneakerjam or on-site at the AT&T Center, and attendees can also purchase additional tickets to the TBD Spurs home game. Doors will open at 12 p.m., and free parking is available.

The first 300 attendees will receive a custom 2019 Spurs Sneaker Jam t-shirt. The event will feature an appearance by a Spurs player, a live music performance from local artist Carlton Zeus, exclusive giveaways and first looks at the latest kicks from local vendors and customizers.

Attendees can enter to win raffle prizes throughout the day from participating vendors and shoe artists. Photo opportunities will include exclusive Spurs memorabilia and other one-of-a-kind items. Attendees who purchase a ticket and share the unique link with their friends will also be entered for a chance to win exclusive prizes. Shoe vendors interested in participating in the event can go to spurs.com/sneakerjam for more information.