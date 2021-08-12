SPURS SIGN ZACH COLLINS

SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 11, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Zach Collins. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Collins, 6-11/250, spent the last four years with the Portland Trail Blazers and holds career averages of 5.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes over 154 games in three seasons. Prior to missing all of last season due to injury, Collins averaged 7.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.4 minutes in 2019-20.

Originally selected with the 10th overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings, Collins was acquired by Portland in a draft night trade. The 23-year-old played one season at Gonzaga before entering the NBA.

Collins will wear No. 23 for the Silver and Black.