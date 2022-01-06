SPURS SIGN TYLER JOHNSON & ANTHONY LAMB TO 10-DAY CONTRACTS

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 6, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed guard Tyler Johnson and forward Anthony Lamb to 10-day contracts under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Johnson, 6-3/185, has played in 3 games this season with the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 12.7 minutes while on a 10-day contract. A seven-year NBA veteran, Johnson has appeared in a total of 351 career games (78 starts) for the Heat, Suns, Nets and 76ers, averaging 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24.7 minutes.

Lamb, 6-6/225, has played 13 games this season in the NBA G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, averaging 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 33.2 minutes. The G League’s 2020-21 Most Improved Player, Lamb appeared in 24 games with the Houston Rockets last season, averaging 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in 17.3 minutes.

Johnson will wear No. 28 and Lamb will wear No. 35 for the Silver and Black.

The Spurs roster now stands at 20 players.