SPURS SIGN QUINNDARY WEATHERSPOON TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

SAN ANTONIO (July 8, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (quin-DARE-ee) to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Weatherspoon, 6-4/205, was selected in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft (49th overall). He is currently participating on the Spurs Summer League team where he’s averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.00 steals in 23.7 minutes in three games between the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues.

Born and raised in Canton, Miss., Weatherspoon spent four seasons at Mississippi State and is one of just three players in school history to accumulate over 2,000 career points. He earned All-SEC honors in his final three seasons, including a spot on the All-SEC First Team in his senior year when he posted a career-best 18.5 points per game to go along with 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.68 steals.

Weatherspoon will wear No. 15 for the Spurs.