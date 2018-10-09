SPURS SIGN JOSH HUESTIS

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 9, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Josh Huestis. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Huestis, 6-7/230, spent the last three seasons with Oklahoma City after being drafted by the Thunder in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft (29th overall). The Stanford graduate appeared in a career-high 69 games last season, including 10 starts, and averaged 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.2 minutes for the Thunder.