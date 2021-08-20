SPURS SIGN JOCK LANDALE

SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 20, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed center Jock Landale. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Landale, 6-11/255, recently helped Australia win their first-ever Olympic medal in men’s basketball when they earned bronze at the 2020 Olympic Games. Landale averaged 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 21.5 minutes for the Boomers in Tokyo.

Originally from Melbourne, Landale spent last season with Melbourne United where he averaged 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.34 blocks to help the team win the 2021 NBL Championship. After sweeping the Perth Wildcats in the championship series, Landale was named the NBL Grand Final MVP.

The three-year pro also spent 2018-19 with Partizan in Serbia and 2019-20 with Zalgiris in Lithuania after spending four years at Saint Mary’s College of California, where he averaged 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds in his career. The Gaels center averaged 21.1 points and 10.2 rebounds in his senior season in 2017-18 and was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year.

Landale will wear No. 34 for the Silver and Black.