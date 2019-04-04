SPURS SIGN DONATAS MOTIEJUNAS

SAN ANTONIO (April 4, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Donatas Motiejunas (doh-NAH-tahs moe-tee-YOU-nus). Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Motiejunas, 7-0/220, has spent the past two seasons with the Shandong Golden Stars of the Chinese Basketball Association, averaging 27.3 points, 14.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists during the 2018-19 campaign.

The Kaunas, Lithuania native previously spent five seasons in the NBA with the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans, holding career averages of 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists. In 2014-15 for Houston, Motiejunas averaged 12.0 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Motiejunas was originally selected in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft (20th overall) by the Minnesota Timberwolves before being dealt to Houston on draft night. Prior to the NBA, he made international stops in Poland, Italy and Lithuania. Motiejunas has been a member of the Lithuanian Senior National Team since 2013.

The Spurs roster now stands at 17 players.