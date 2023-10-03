Spurs Sign Devin Vassell to Multi-Year Contract Extension

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 3, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed Devin Vassell to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Entering his fourth season with the Spurs, Vassell is coming off of averaging a career-high 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists in year three where he scored double figures in 36-of-38 games, including 18 outings with 20-plus points. In the same year, the 23-year-old registered a career-high 29 points three times and handed out a career-best 8 assists twice.

In 171 career games, Vassell has averaged 11.2 points and 3.7 rebounds in 24.4 minutes and connected on 292 career three-pointers, which is the third-most in franchise history for a Spur through his first three years. As a sophomore, he became one of three players in Spurs history with 1,000 points, 125 threes and 100 steals in their first two campaigns, joining Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.