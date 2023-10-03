Spurs Sign Devin Vassell to Multi-Year Contract Extension

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 3, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed Devin Vassell to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.
Entering his fourth season with the Spurs, Vassell is coming off of averaging a career-high 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists in year three where he scored double figures in 36-of-38 games, including 18 outings with 20-plus points. In the same year, the 23-year-old registered a career-high 29 points three times and handed out a career-best 8 assists twice.
In 171 career games, Vassell has averaged 11.2 points and 3.7 rebounds in 24.4 minutes and connected on 292 career three-pointers, which is the third-most in franchise history for a Spur through his first three years. As a sophomore, he became one of three players in Spurs history with 1,000 points, 125 threes and 100 steals in their first two campaigns, joining Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.
Originally from Suwanee, Georgia, Vassell was selected by San Antonio in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft (11th overall) after playing two seasons at Florida State University where he was named All-ACC Second Team and led the Seminoles to its first ACC regular season championship in school history in his second year.