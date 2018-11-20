SPURS SIGN BEN MOORE TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 20, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Ben Moore to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Moore, 6-8/220, was most recently with the Indiana Pacers this season before being waived on Nov. 3. He played in two preseason games with the Pacers and four contests with Indiana’s G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, averaging 20.0 points and 6.8 rebounds in 25.0 minutes for Fort Wayne.

After spending four years at Southern Methodist University from 2013-17, Moore joined Indiana for training camp as an undrafted free agent before signing a two-way contract with the team on Jan. 12, 2018. He appeared in two games for the Pacers last season, also playing in 43 contests for Fort Wayne and averaging 11.8 points and 6.4 rebounds in 27.9 minutes.

Alongside Spurs guard Derrick White, Moore was recently selected to the USA World Cup Qualifying Team in September and helped USA defeat Uruguay and Panama in the second-round FIBA games while averaging 8.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 15.0 minutes.