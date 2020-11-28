SPURS SIGN 2020 FIRST ROUND PICK DEVIN VASSELL

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 27, 2020) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed guard Devin Vassell (Vuh-SELL). Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Vassell, 6-7/195, was selected by San Antonio in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft (11th overall), becoming the first Spurs lottery pick since 1997.

In his sophomore season at Florida State last year, Vassell averaged 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 28.7 minutes while shooting 41.5 percent from three-point range on his way to being named to the All-ACC Second Team. The 20-year-old led Florida State, which also featured the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft (Patrick Williams), in scoring and rebounding to help the Seminoles claim their first ACC regular season championship in school history.

One of just three players in the ACC last season to average 12-plus points and 5-plus rebounds while shooting better than 40 percent from beyond the arc, Vassell helped Florida State to a school-record 29 wins last year, giving him a total of 55 wins in his two seasons in Tallahassee.

Vassell will wear No. 24 for the Silver and Black.