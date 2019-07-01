SPURS SIGN 2019 FIRST ROUND PICK LUKA SAMANIC

SAN ANTONIO (July 1, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Luka Samanic (LOO-kah SHAH-mah-nitch). Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Samanic, 6-10/230, was selected by the Spurs in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft (19th overall), becoming just the fourth player born in Croatia to be drafted in NBA history. He will be a part of the Spurs Summer League roster in both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas this month.

The 19-year-old spent the 2018-19 season with KK Olimpija, averaging 10.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 20.7 minutes over 17 games in Slovenian League play. Samanic saw action in 12 games in the FIBA Champions League, recording 8.2 points and 5.0 rebounds in 19.4 minutes.

The Zagreb, Croatia native has been a part of the Croatian national program since the age of 15 and was named MVP at the 2017 FIBA U18 European Championship after leading Croatia to gold. Over Croatia’s eight-game run, he averaged 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks. He was also named Eurobasket.com All-European Championships U-18 Honorable Mention for his performance in the 2018 European Championships in Latvia where he averaged 17.0 points, 7.7 boards and 1.3 assists, while shooting .474 from beyond the arc. He began his professional career in Spain in 2016.

Samanic will wear No. 19 for the Spurs.