SPURS SIGN 2019 FIRST ROUND PICK KELDON JOHNSON

SAN ANTONIO (July 1, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed guard/forward Keldon Johnson. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Johnson, 6-6/210, was selected in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft (29th overall). He will be a part of the Spurs Summer League roster in both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas this month.

Recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Year last year in his lone season at the University of Kentucky, Johnson was also named to the All-SEC Second Team and SEC All-Freshman Team. The South Hill, Virginia product averaged 13.5 points, 5.9 boards and 1.6 assists in 30.7 minutes while playing in all 37 games and starting 36. Johnson scored in double figures in 26-of-37 games played during his freshman season. The 19-year-old guard/forward helped lift the Wildcats to the Elite Eight at the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Johnson was selected to both the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic Game as a consensus five-star recruit. He transferred to Oak Hill Academy for his senior year of high school, where he averaged 22.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, earning him Virginia Gatorade High School Player of the Year honors.

Johnson will wear No. 3 for the Spurs.