SPURS TO RETIRE TONY PARKER’S NO. 9

SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 16, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they will retire Tony Parker’s No. 9 jersey on Monday, Nov. 11 when the Silver and Black host the Memphis Grizzlies.

Parker will become the 10th player in Spurs franchise history to have his number raised to the rafters, joining Bruce Bowen (12), Tim Duncan (21), Sean Elliott (32), George Gervin (44), Manu Ginobili (20), Avery Johnson (6), Johnny Moore (00), David Robinson (50) and James Silas (13).

In 17 seasons in San Antonio, Parker helped the Silver and Black capture four NBA championships and was named the 2007 NBA Finals MVP, becoming the first European Finals MVP in history.

The point guard from France was a four-time All-NBA performer (2009, 2012, 2013, 2014) and a six-time NBA All-Star (2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014) with the Spurs. Originally selected by San Antonio with the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2001 NBA Draft, Parker is the Spurs NBA leader in assists (6,829), while ranking second in games played (1,198), fourth in points (18,943) and steals (1,032), fifth in free throws made (3,309) and sixth in rebounds (3,313).

Parker is one of five players in NBA history to post at least 19,000 points and 7,000 assists, along with Oscar Robertson, John Stockton, Gary Payton and LeBron James. He played in a total of 1,254 career games in 18 seasons with the Spurs and Charlotte Hornets, averaging 15.5 points, 5.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 30.5 minutes. Parker finished his career seventh in NBA history with 892 wins.

Appearing in a total of 226 postseason contests with the Spurs, sixth most all-time, Parker averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 34.3 minutes. In NBA Playoffs history, Parker ranks fifth all-time in assists (1,143) and ninth in points (4,045). Parker and fellow Spurs jersey retirees Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili recorded 126 postseason victories together, which are the most wins by any trio in NBA history.

Parker is one of four players in league history to record 4,000 points and 1,000 assists in the NBA Playoffs, along with Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Tickets are available at Spurs.com or Ticketmaster.com, or by contacting a representative at 210-444-5050. More information on Parker’s jersey retirement will be announced at a later date.