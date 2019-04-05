SPURS TO OPEN NEW FAN SHOP LOCATION AT THE SHOPS AT LA CANTERA

SAN ANTONIO (April 5, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs and Aramark announced today that the partners will open a new Spurs Fan Shop location, at The Shops at La Cantera on San Antonio’s Northwest side, on Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m. The store’s grand opening and a free Spurs Playoffs tipoff party will officially christen the new retail location on Friday, April 12.

Fans of the Silver and Black could win tickets to a 2019 Spurs Playoffs game at the tipoff party at the new Spurs Fan Shop, set for 6 to 9 p.m. on April 12. Official Spurs Playoffs gear will be available for purchase for the first time in-store during the party and the first 50 fans in attendance will receive 2019 Spurs Playoffs magnets. The Coyote, the Spurs Hype Squad, and DJ Quake will join in the celebration.

The new Spurs Fan Shop will be located at the center of the open-air shopping center between House of Hoops and PacSun, and will feature classic gear, exclusive apparel collections, and photo opportunities. The flagship location remains inside the AT&T Center. The new Spurs Fan Shop will be open year-round, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.