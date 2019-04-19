SPURS TO HOST GAME 5 WATCH PARTY AT WALK-ON’S BISTREAUX & BAR ON TUESDAY

SAN ANTONIO (April 19, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs will host an official Spurs Playoffs watch party during Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, April 23 at Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar. Fans attending the free event can enjoy happy hour drink specials, entertainment from The Coyote and the Spurs Hype Squad, and exclusive giveaways. The party will begin at 8:30 p.m., and tipoff is TBD on FOX Sports Southwest.

Supporters of the Silver and Black could win Spurs Playoffs gear, signed memorabilia, Spurs Budweiser pint glasses and more on Tuesday night. Drink specials at Walk-On’s will include $3 pints and margaritas. DJ Quake will rock the house while Spurs In-Arena Host JC Carpenter emcees the party, which is open to fans of all ages.

Spurs Playoffs Watch Party

Game 5 | Tuesday, April 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar

11075 IH 10 W

San Antonio, TX 78230

*Game time TBD

The Spurs lead the NBA Playoffs first round series against the Denver Nuggets 2-1. Game 4 will tip at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 in San Antonio. Tickets for Game 4 are available at Spurs.com, ATTCenter.com or the AT&T Center Box Office. Game 5 is set for Tuesday, April 23 in Denver. A tipoff time has not been determined. The Spurs 2019 Playoffs are presented by H-E-B.