SPURS GUARD LONNIE WALKER IV TO MAKE APPEARANCE AT SECOND ANNUAL SPURS SNEAKER JAM

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that Spurs Guard Lonnie Walker IV will visit sneaker enthusiasts at the second annual Spurs Sneaker Jam on Sunday, Sept. 9 from 3-4 p.m. Spurs Sneaker Jam will take place at the AT&T Center from 2-7 p.m., and the AT&T Center Box Office will open at 1 p.m.

The first 500 attendees at the event will receive a limited edition 2018 Spurs Sneaker Jam poster. Attendees can purchase exclusively discounted merchandise from the Spurs Fan Shop and take photos with the Spurs championship trophies and banners and other one-of-a-kind items, and pose on the FOX Sports Southwest studio set. The Spurs Coyote will also join in on the fun as attendees get a glimpse at the latest trends from vendors across the country.

Fans can participate in a raffle to win a custom pair of kicks from shoe artist Jake Danklefs, benefiting Silver & Black Give Back. Spurs Sneaker Jam will also showcase work from Sneakerhead: The Art of Kicks Art Exhibit.

Entry starts at just $15 and includes a ticket to the Spurs preseason game on Sept. 30 vs. the Miami Heat. Tickets can be purchased in advance at spurs.com/sneakerjam or on-site at the AT&T Center, and attendees can also purchase additional tickets to the Spurs preseason game. Doors will open at 2 p.m., and free parking is available.