Spurs Give Unveils Newly Renovated Basketball Court at Acme Park

Spurs Legend Fabricio Oberto Celebrated Court Renovation as Part of Annual City Event

‘San Antonio Neighbors Together’

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 4, 2023) – Spurs Give and San Antonio Parks Foundation unveiled a renovated basketball court at Acme Park on Tuesday, Oct. 3, in partnership with the City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department, San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) and Police Athletic League (PAL). The ceremonial event was part of “San Antonio Neighbors Together,” an annual celebration held on the first Tuesday of October to strengthen relationships between SAPD, PAL and the communities they serve.

This court marks the 14th play space renovated through “Play SA,” a multi-year $1 million program dedicated to renovating parks and basketball courts across San Antonio. To celebrate the renovated play space, Spurs legend Fabricio Oberto took part in a basketball clinic with 30 youth athletes and PAL coaches, led by Spurs Sports Academy instructors.

“The goal of Play SA is to create safe, accessible places for all communities and neighborhoods to come together,” said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief People, Impact and Belonging Officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “With that commitment and by partnering with ‘San Antonio Neighbors Together,’ we hope this space and this event serves as an opportunity for people to connect with city officials and obtain resources needed for safe and healthy lifestyles. To us it’s bigger than this court and basketball – it’s about taking care of those around us and being proactive in our community.”

In addition to the basketball court, a new sand volleyball court and children’s games such as four square, hopscotch and giant checkers were added.

