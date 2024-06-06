Spurs Give To Unveil New Basketball Half-Court At The Rock At La Cantera

SAN ANTONIO (June 6, 2024) – Spurs Give and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages are unveiling a brand-new Spurs themed outdoor basketball half-court at The Rock at La Cantera on Saturday, June 8, as part of the Play SA program. The celebration will include a free clinic, featuring skills stations and challenges on the half-court hosted by Spurs Sports Academy with local youth athletes between the ages seven through 14.

"The Rock at La Cantera is more than just a practice facility for our team, it's a space for all of our San Antonio community to gather and connect," said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief People, Impact and Belonging Officer at Spurs Sports and Entertainment. "Aligned with our commitment of providing safe places to play through Play SA, this new court will enhance that community connection and provide space to get outside and get active – a place where all belong."

The half-court features a Spurs court design and Coca-Cola themed backboard. Once opened, it will be available to the public for pick-up games, shootaround or free play every day from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Spurs Give will also be activating the space throughout the year, hosting a variety of health and wellness events and basketball clinics. In addition to the half-court, fans can enjoy many other free events and amenities at The Rock at La Cantera, such as the basketball hoop tree, Frost Plaza events, the dog park and more.

The Rock at La Cantera is a $500 million legacy project for the entire Spurs Sports & Entertainment organization and includes the Victory Capital Performance Center, Frost Plaza, a dog park and the recently opened restaurant Roca & Martillo. The Rock at La Cantera represents the Spurs long-term commitment to the city and desire to do everything possible to ensure future growth, development and community wellbeing in San Antonio. The campus was created to have a transformative impact on all who live here, offering a place for fans to convene and connect, for businesses to thrive and for research and advancements in human performance.

