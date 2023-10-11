Spurs Give And Frost Bank Award $200,000 to Local Organizations As Part Of Operation Renovation

Online Applications for the 2023-24 Grant are Now Open

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 11, 2023) – Spurs Give and Frost Bank (Frost) awarded a total of $200,000 to three local organizations as part of Operation Renovation. The funding was granted to SJRC Texas, Antioch Sports Complex & Community Center and Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas to help enhance their facilities to provide students with safe places to play and learn. Online applications for the [spurs.com/frostopreno]2023-24 Operation Renovation Grant are now open through Sunday, Nov. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

“One of Frost’s core values is making people’s lives better and this partnership with Spurs Give does just that,” said Donna Richardson, Senior Vice President and CRA Officer at Frost. “Operation Renovation provides funding opportunities to entities in the community working to make safe, decent places for youths to gather for sports, education and personal development. Frost is grateful to partner with Spurs Give on this initiative and we look forward to future endeavors that help communities grow and flourish.”

“We are honored to continue the legacy building work being done through Operation Renovation with Frost,” said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief People, Impact and Belonging Officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E). “This facility infrastructure grant provides the physical support needed for nonprofits to ensure young people have access to safe places to grow, learn and play in our community. We remain committed to investing in these efforts and couldn’t think of a better partner to do this work with going into this new season.”

SS&E and Frost staff members volunteered their time to support the local organizations:

SJRC Texas: SJRC Texas offers residential care for children and families who have been affected by trauma, abuse or neglect.After one of the homes survived a severe winter storm, renovations were made such as repairs to ceilings, walls, lighting and new kitchen cabinets and countertops were added. To celebrate the newly renovated home, volunteers decorated it with furniture and artwork. SJRC Texas renamed the home the Coyote House as a nod to the Spurs.

SJRC Texas offers residential care for children and families who have been affected by trauma, abuse or neglect.After one of the homes survived a severe winter storm, renovations were made such as repairs to ceilings, walls, lighting and new kitchen cabinets and countertops were added. To celebrate the newly renovated home, volunteers decorated it with furniture and artwork. SJRC Texas renamed the home the Coyote House as a nod to the Spurs. Antioch Center: Antioch Center is an 18-year-old training facility for local youth.Operation Renovation covered air conditioning and vinyl flooring repairs at Antioch Center. New features were added to the facility such as audiovisual systems, shot clocks and cardio machines. Weeks after the renovation, volunteers coordinated and took part in a volleyball match with Antioch community members and athletes from McCauley Christian Academy. Spurs player Zach Collins was in attendance and served as a referee for the game.

Antioch Center is an 18-year-old training facility for local youth.Operation Renovation covered air conditioning and vinyl flooring repairs at Antioch Center. New features were added to the facility such as audiovisual systems, shot clocks and cardio machines. Weeks after the renovation, volunteers coordinated and took part in a volleyball match with Antioch community members and athletes from McCauley Christian Academy. Spurs player Zach Collins was in attendance and served as a referee for the game. Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas: Since 1978, Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas have helped bring guidance into the lives of children. Outdoor plumbing, irrigation and parking lot lights were repaired. In addition, new asphalt and hoops were added to the basketball court, which later served as part of a clinic for bigs and littles. Along with outdoor repairs, the children’s rooms were decorated with new rugs, mats and bean bag chairs.

Since the 2018-19 season, Spurs Give and Frost have awarded nearly $800,000 to nine local youth-serving organizations as part of Operation Renovation. Each year, applicants are eligible to receive up to $100,000 for facility renovations.