Spurs Give 50/50 Raffle To Kick Off Spurs Home Opener Game With $20,000 Starting Jackpot

In-arena Fans Can Now Purchase Raffle Tickets on the Spurs Mobile App

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 23, 2023) – Spurs Give 50/50 Raffle, presented by Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel, is tipping off the Spurs home opener game with a $20,000 starting jackpot as the team hosts the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Spurs Give 50/50 Raffle raises funds to support community impact programming, while providing an exciting in-game experience for fans. New for the 2023-24 season, in-arena fans can now buy a 50/50 raffle ticket via the Official Spurs Mobile App and spurs5050.com.

“We are excited to kick off the season with one of our biggest starting jackpots to date,” said Julie McCarty, Director of Community Investments for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Since 2018, Spurs Give 50/50 Raffle has become a game day staple for fans and has provided significant financial support needed to ensure our communities have safe, accessible places to play, learn and grow. We hope the $20,000 starting jackpot and mobile option will encourage fans to contribute and be a part of our collective impact in the community.”

To participate in the 50/50 raffle online, fans must be 18 years of age or older and physically present at the Frost Bank Center for a Spurs home game. When purchasing online, fans are prompted to complete a one-time registration and ticket account through the Official Spurs Mobile App. Fans can select the number of tickets they want to purchase and will receive a receipt via email with their ticket numbers. During the fourth quarter, a winning ticket number will be randomly selected, and the winner will get 50% of the jackpot, with the remaining half benefiting Spurs Give. The winner has seven business days to claim their prize.

Along with the mobile app, fans can still purchase tickets from sellers walking up and down the aisles and at select kiosks in sections 101, 105, 113 and 122.

For more information on Spurs Give 50/50 Raffle, visit spursgive.org.

About Spurs Give