Spurs Complete Three-Team Deal With Pacers and 76ers

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 8, 2024) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has acquired forward Marcus Morris Sr., a 2029 second round pick along with cash considerations in exchange for forward Doug McDermott as part of a three-team trade with the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers. The second round pick San Antonio acquired is a L.A. Clippers 2029 pick the 76ers obtained in a previous trade.