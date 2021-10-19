SPURS CLAIM DEVONTAE CACOK OFF WAIVERS

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 18, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have claimed forward Devontae Cacok off waivers and converted him to a two-way contract.

Cacok, 6-7/240, recently most recently appeared in two preseason games with the Nets, averaging 7.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 10.1 minutes. The third-year forward has spent the last two seasons on a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. In 21 NBA games, he has recorded averages of 2.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in 5.1 minutes per contest while shooting .571 from the floor.

In addition to his NBA experience, the 25-year-old appeared in 33 games with the Lakers NBA G League affiliate during the 2019-20 campaign. Posting averages of 19.3 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.12 steals in 23.9 minutes while shooting 66.0 percent from the field for the South Bay Lakers, Cacok earned All-NBA G League First Team and NBA G League All-Rookie Team honors in 2020.

Cacok went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft after spending four years (2015-19) at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, where he garnered Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year honors as a sophomore and was named All-CAA First Team as both a junior and senior.

The Spurs roster now stands at 17 players.