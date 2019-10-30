SPURS ASSIGN LUKA SAMANIC AND KELDON JOHNSON TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (October 30, 2019) - The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned forward Luka Samanic and guard/forward Keldon Johnson to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

Samanic was selected 19th overall in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft and is just the fourth player born in Croatia to be drafted in NBA history. Samanic competed in four preseason contests with the Silver and Black, averaging 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in 5.6 minutes of action. The 6’11” forward played with San Antonio in the 2019 NBA Summer League where he tallied 10.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 22.1 minutes over five appearances.

Johnson, a guard out of the University of Kentucky was also a first-round draft pick, selected 29th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. Johnson saw playing time in all five preseason contests, averaging 4.4 points and 1.0 rebounds in 9.2 minutes of action. The Rookie guard suited up for the Spurs in the 2019 NBA Summer League in both Utah and Las Vegas, appearing in five total games, averaging 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.00 steals in 22.2 minutes.

Johnson and Samanic will be available for the Austin Spurs training camp which starts today in San Antonio. Austin celebrates its 15th anniversary on opening night against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Friday, Nov. 8 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.