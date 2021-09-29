SPURS ANNOUNCE PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE AND GIVEAWAYS FOR THE 2021-2022 SEASON

SAN ANTONIO (Sept. 29, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs are offering a wide variety of theme nights, promotions and giveaways for the 2021-22 season, presented by H-E-B, in celebration of the team’s roster, mascot and diverse community. The Silver and Black are welcoming the Spurs Family back home for the new season with a Spurs ¡Por Vida! T-shirt giveaway for all fans on opening night, Oct. 20, courtesy of Kickapoo Lucky Eagle.

The season features 10 Fiesta® Nights, each with a collectible poster giveaway for all fans in attendance. Three of the Fiesta® Nights give fans a chance to snag custom player bobbleheads, including one of Derrick White on Jan. 28, Keldon Johnson on Mar. 18, and Dejounte Murray on Apr. 1. Bobbleheads are available to the first 10,000 fans on each designated night. A new addition to the collectible figures line-up for this season is a special Coyote Funko Pop for the first 10,000 fans as part of Coyote’s birthday festivities on Mar. 9.

The Silver and Black will honor Hispanic Heritage Night on Nov. 3, presented by Whataburger, in celebration of San Antonio’s rich culture and history, which includes a T-shirt giveaway for all fans. The schedule spotlights a number of other theme nights as part of the team’s commitment to community and diversity, including Pride Night on Dec. 11 and Black Heritage Night on Feb. 1. In recognition of local military heroes, the Spurs will observe Veterans Day on Nov. 10, Military Appreciation Night on Mar. 12 and Salute Night on Apr. 3, all presented by USAA. The Spurs invite fans to help “Box Out Cancer” on Jan. 15, as part of a special night dedicated to raising awareness and celebrating survivors.

Fans looking to add on value can take advantage of $5 T-shirt packages when they purchase their tickets for Box Out Cancer Night and Star Wars Night on Dec. 27. The “Ticket + 2 Beers” package returns this season and is available for all Sunday through Thursday home games. Fans can add two beers to any ticket for $6.

A total of 22 promotional nights and special events are scheduled throughout the season. The full promotional schedule and links to ticket packages can be found at Spurs.com/Promotions.

PROMOTIONAL GIVEAWAY AND THEME NIGHTS SCHEDULE

*Available to the first 10,000 fans

Tickets are available at Spurs.com or through the Official Spurs Mobile App. Single game suites are available at SpursSuites.com.