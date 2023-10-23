Spurs Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 23, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have converted center Charles Bediako to a two-way contract to finalize their opening night roster for the 2023-24 season. The Silver and Black tip off the regular season in San Antonio on Wednesday, Oct. 25 against the Dallas Mavericks at the Frost Bank Center.

Bediako, 7-0/225, appeared in five games for the Spurs in the NBA 2K24 Summer League, averaging 5.2 points and 5.2 rebounds in 13.1 minutes. Prior to Summer League, Bediako played two seasons at the University of Alabama where in 68 games (65 starts) he averaged 6.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.70 blocks in 19.2 minutes on his way to 2023 SEC All-Tournament Team and SEC All-Defensive team.