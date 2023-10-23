Spurs Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

San Antonio Converts Charles Bediako to Two-Way Contract
SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 23, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have converted center Charles Bediako to a two-way contract to finalize their opening night roster for the 2023-24 season. The Silver and Black tip off the regular season in San Antonio on Wednesday, Oct. 25 against the Dallas Mavericks at the Frost Bank Center.
Bediako, 7-0/225, appeared in five games for the Spurs in the NBA 2K24 Summer League, averaging 5.2 points and 5.2 rebounds in 13.1 minutes. Prior to Summer League, Bediako played two seasons at the University of Alabama where in 68 games (65 starts) he averaged 6.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.70 blocks in 19.2 minutes on his way to 2023 SEC All-Tournament Team and SEC All-Defensive team.
The Spurs final roster for opening night stands at 18 players.
2023-24 SAN ANTONIO SPURS ROSTER
|NO
|PLAYER
|POS.
|HT.
|WT.
|DOB
|FROM
|YEARS
|26
|Dominick Barlow*
|F
|6-10
|220
|05/26/03
|Overtime Elite/USA
|1
|28
|Charles Bassey
|C
|6-11
|235
|10/28/00
|Western Kentucky/Nigeria
|2
|27
|Charles Bediako*
|C
|6-11
|225
|03/10/02
|Alabama/Canada
|R
|22
|Malaki Branham
|G
|6-5
|195
|05/12/03
|Ohio State/USA
|1
|30
|Julian Champagnie
|F
|6-9
|210
|06/29/01
|St. John’s/USA
|1
|25
|Sidy Cissoko
|F
|6-7
|225
|04/02/04
|G League Ignite/France
|R
|23
|Zach Collins
|F/C
|6-11
|245
|11/19/97
|Gonzaga/USA
|5
|4
|Devonte’ Graham
|G
|6-1
|195
|02/22/95
|Kansas/USA
|5
|3
|Keldon Johnson
|G/F
|6-5
|225
|10/11/99
|Kentucky/USA
|4
|33
|Tre Jones
|G
|6-1
|185
|01/08/00
|Duke/USA
|3
|54
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|F
|6-10
|240
|05/23/99
|Seton Hall/Georgia
|2
|17
|Doug McDermott
|F
|6-6
|220
|01/03/92
|Creighton/USA
|9
|16
|Cedi Osman
|F
|6-7
|230
|04/08/95
|Anadolu Efes/Macedonia-Turkey
|6
|11
|Sir’Jabari Rice*
|G
|6-4
|170
|12/28/98
|Texas/USA
|R
|10
|Jeremy Sochan
|F
|6-8
|220
|05/20/03
|Baylor/Poland-England
|1
|24
|Devin Vassell
|G
|6-5
|200
|08/23/00
|Florida State/USA
|3
|1
|Victor Wembanyama
|F
|7-3
|230
|01/04/04
|Metropolitans 92/France
|R
|14
|Blake Wesley
|G
|6-4
|190
|03/16/03
|Notre Dame/USA
|1
|*Two-way contract
|Head Coach:
|Gregg Popovich (Air Force Academy)
|Head Athletic Trainer:
|Will Sevening (Wisconsin-La Crosse)
|Assistant Coaches:
|Brett Brown (Boston University)
Mitch Johnson (Stanford)
Matt Nielsen (Australia)
Darius Songaila (Wake Forest)
|Director Player Performance & Wellness:
|Xavi Schelling (Bàsquet Manresa)