Spurs Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

October 23, 20235:11 PM CDT

San Antonio Converts Charles Bediako to Two-Way Contract
 

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 23, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have converted center Charles Bediako to a two-way contract to finalize their opening night roster for the 2023-24 season. The Silver and Black tip off the regular season in San Antonio on Wednesday, Oct. 25 against the Dallas Mavericks at the Frost Bank Center.

Bediako, 7-0/225, appeared in five games for the Spurs in the NBA 2K24 Summer League, averaging 5.2 points and 5.2 rebounds in 13.1 minutes. Prior to Summer League, Bediako played two seasons at the University of Alabama where in 68 games (65 starts) he averaged 6.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.70 blocks in 19.2 minutes on his way to 2023 SEC All-Tournament Team and SEC All-Defensive team.

The Spurs final roster for opening night stands at 18 players. 

2023-24 SAN ANTONIO SPURS ROSTER 

NOPLAYER      POS.HT.WT.DOBFROMYEARS
26Dominick Barlow*F6-1022005/26/03Overtime Elite/USA1
28Charles BasseyC6-1123510/28/00Western Kentucky/Nigeria2
27Charles Bediako*C6-1122503/10/02Alabama/CanadaR
22Malaki BranhamG6-519505/12/03Ohio State/USA1
30Julian ChampagnieF6-921006/29/01St. John’s/USA1
25Sidy CissokoF6-722504/02/04G League Ignite/FranceR
23Zach CollinsF/C6-1124511/19/97Gonzaga/USA5
4Devonte’ GrahamG6-119502/22/95Kansas/USA5
3Keldon JohnsonG/F6-522510/11/99Kentucky/USA4
33Tre JonesG6-118501/08/00Duke/USA3
54Sandro MamukelashviliF6-1024005/23/99Seton Hall/Georgia2
17Doug McDermottF6-622001/03/92Creighton/USA9
16Cedi OsmanF6-723004/08/95Anadolu Efes/Macedonia-Turkey6
11Sir’Jabari Rice*G6-417012/28/98Texas/USAR
10Jeremy SochanF6-822005/20/03Baylor/Poland-England1
24Devin VassellG6-520008/23/00Florida State/USA3
1Victor WembanyamaF7-323001/04/04Metropolitans 92/FranceR
14Blake WesleyG6-419003/16/03Notre Dame/USA1
  *Two-way contract   
    
Head Coach:Gregg Popovich (Air Force Academy)Head Athletic Trainer:Will Sevening (Wisconsin-La Crosse)
Assistant Coaches:Brett Brown (Boston University)
Mitch Johnson (Stanford)
Matt Nielsen (Australia)
Darius Songaila (Wake Forest)		  
 Director Player Performance & Wellness:Xavi Schelling (Bàsquet Manresa)

