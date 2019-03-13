SPURS AND USAA TO HONOR ACTIVE DUTY AND RETIRED SERVICEMEMBERS DURING MARCH 20 MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT GAME

SAN ANTONIO (March 13, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs and USAA will join forces once again to honor active duty and retired servicemembers on Wednesday, March 20 when the Silver and Black host the Miami Heat in Military City USA. Tipoff at the AT&T Center is set for 7:30 p.m.

During Military Appreciation Night and select games throughout the season, all military, veterans, and government employees save up to 40 percent off tickets at Spurs.com/salute through the team’s partnership with USAA – the official military appreciation partner of the San Antonio Spurs for the past nine seasons. Those with a military ID can also receive discounted parking in Lot 7 and 15% off on merchandise at the Spurs Fan Shop during the game on March 20. A USAA table at Section 124 on the Plaza Level concourse will offer a limited-edition Spurs water bottle to the first 700 fans with a military ID.

Prior to the game against the Heat, USAA’s Military Training Camp will give 50 military members from local bases the chance to train like the Spurs on Thursday, March 14 at the AT&T Center. The group will run practice drills and participate in a scrimmage led by Spurs assistant coaches Will Hardy and Ime Udoka before meeting with Spurs guard Derrick White. On Feb. 28 Spurs guard Dejounte Murray met with local Navy personnel and toured the Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC) at JBSA Ft. Sam Houston. In January, USAA, the Spurs and Spurs fans teamed up with Operation Gratitude to assemble care packages for deployed members of the armed forces.

Military heroes will be celebrated throughout the game on March 20, and tickets from Spurs Season Ticket Members, staff, and corporate partners were donated to military members and their families, including servicemembers and guests from the Center for the Intrepid (CFI). The group will be treated to a premium experience at the AT&T Center, including dinner at the Terrace Restaurant prior to the game. CFI provides rehabilitation and treatment for amputees and burn victims at the San Antonio Military Medical Center (SAMMC) at nearby JBSA Ft. Sam Houston.

The US Air Force Rappel Team will descend from the rafters with the American flag prior the game, holding the flag aloft above the court as Navy Counselor 1st Class Steven Comacho sings the national anthem. Members of the US Army Institute of Surgical Research will also hold a court-sized American flag, stretched across the floor during the anthem. A special enlistment ceremony will take place during halftime as recruits are sworn in to the United States Armed Forces.

The Spurs Concert Series will cap off the night as Jaime Wyatt plays a live set in the Bud Light Courtyard after the game. Los Angeles-based Wyatt brings a midcentury rock touch to her country and soul anthems. The concert will be free to any fan with a ticket to the game.

Tickets are available for purchase online at Spurs.com or ATTCenter.com, or via the Official Spurs Mobile App. Tickets may also be purchased at the AT&T Center Box Office, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. or on weekend Spurs gamedays three hours prior to tipoff. For more information on Spurs Military Appreciation Night, presented by USAA, visitSpurs.com/Salute. The 2018-19 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.